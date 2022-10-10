Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for denouncing the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive. Photo: AFP
Jailed Russian Putin opponent wins human rights prize for bravery
- The opposition politician was awarded the Vaclav Havel Human Rights prize for what the Council of Europe calls his bravery in standing up to Russia’s leaders
- He holds British and Russian citizenship, was pallbearer at US Senator John McCain’s funeral and worked as close aide to late opposition leader Boris Nemtsov
