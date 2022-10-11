Smoke rises above the buildings after a Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Smoke rises above the buildings after a Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

After Russian missile strikes, Joe Biden promises Ukraine advanced air defence systems

  • Zelensky vowed to make the ‘battlefield even more painful’ for Moscow’s troops, after Putin threatened further attacks
  • Russia on Monday launched over 80 missiles on Ukrainian cities, killing 11 people, in retaliation for a blast at a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:16am, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke rises above the buildings after a Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Smoke rises above the buildings after a Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE