Smoke rises above the buildings after a Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: dpa
After Russian missile strikes, Joe Biden promises Ukraine advanced air defence systems
- Zelensky vowed to make the ‘battlefield even more painful’ for Moscow’s troops, after Putin threatened further attacks
- Russia on Monday launched over 80 missiles on Ukrainian cities, killing 11 people, in retaliation for a blast at a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula
