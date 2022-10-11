Rescue workers recover a body after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Rescue workers recover a body after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Moscow expects more ‘confrontation’ with West, criticises US for pledging air defence systems for Ukraine

  • ‘Mood’ ahead of Tuesday’s emergency G7 meeting ‘is well understood, it is easily predictable. The confrontation will continue’, says Kremlin
  • Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US delivering on its promise would make ‘conflict longer, more painful for Ukrainian side’

Reuters
Updated: 9:08pm, 11 Oct, 2022

