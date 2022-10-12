Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the UN.’s nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/File
Ukraine war: nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia loses external power
- It is the second time in five days the plant, surrounded by Russian troops, has lost external power, which is needed to run vital safety systems
- The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog called it a ‘deeply worrying development’
