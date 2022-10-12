Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe but that “the ball was in the EU’s court.” Photo: Kremlin Pool via AP/File
Ukraine war: Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe, ‘but ball is in EU’s court’
- Russian leader also said Moscow could increase the capacity of its gas exports to Türkiye and eventually turn into a hub for gas supplies to Europe
- Putin again blamed the US for blasts that hit the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service
