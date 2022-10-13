A man runs in front of a destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, in September. Photo: AFP
UN condemns Russia’s ‘illegal annexation’ of Ukraine land
- Only 4 countries sided with Moscow as the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution; 35 countries, including China, abstained
- The result highlights Russia’s growing diplomatic isolation after it invaded its neighbour
A man runs in front of a destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, in September. Photo: AFP