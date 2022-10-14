A girl inspects a destroyed Russian tank near the village of Oskol, Kharkiv region, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian army will be ‘annihilated’ if Vladimir Putin nukes Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief warns

  • Josep Borrell says the Russian leader ‘cannot afford’ to bluff, and that any such attack will bring a ‘powerful’ military answer from the West
  • The remarks echo those from Nato, which says a nuclear strike, even on a small scale, would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:55am, 14 Oct, 2022

