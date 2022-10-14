A Dynamo Kyiv football fan with a banner. Photo: Reuters
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances, deputy PM announces
- Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin made the announcement soon after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organise an evacuation from four cities
- ‘We, residents of the Kherson region, of course know that Russia doesn’t abandon their own, and always offers a hand,’ regional leader Vladimir Saldo said
