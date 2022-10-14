A display of destroyed Russian military vehicles on Defenders Day in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Zelensky vows victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day
- Ukraine’s leader expressed gratitude to everyone who has fought for and is still fighting for his country ‘we will definitely win now’ he said
- The president laid a wreath with the colours of his country’s flag in front of a memorial in Kyiv, dedicated to soldiers killed on the front lines
