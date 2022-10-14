A display of destroyed Russian military vehicles on Defenders Day in Ukraine. Photo: AP
A display of destroyed Russian military vehicles on Defenders Day in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Zelensky vows victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

  • Ukraine’s leader expressed gratitude to everyone who has fought for and is still fighting for his country ‘we will definitely win now’ he said
  • The president laid a wreath with the colours of his country’s flag in front of a memorial in Kyiv, dedicated to soldiers killed on the front lines

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:47pm, 14 Oct, 2022

