Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Vladimir Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine
- The Russian leader also said his call-up of reservists would be over within 2 weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation
- Putin added that Moscow was willing to hold talks, in remarks that suggest a softening of tone amid a series of Russian defeats
