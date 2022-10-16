A photograph posted on the Telegram account of the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region shows flames coming from a power station in Belgorod following Ukrainian shelling on Saturday. Photo: Telegram / Vvgladkov / AFP
11 die in ‘terrorist’ shooting at Russian military site, Russia’s defence ministry says
- Russia said two gunmen from an ex-Soviet state on Saturday attacked a military training ground, killing 11 people who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile said on Saturday that his troops were facing a ‘most difficult’ situation near the eastern town of Bakhmut
A photograph posted on the Telegram account of the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region shows flames coming from a power station in Belgorod following Ukrainian shelling on Saturday. Photo: Telegram / Vvgladkov / AFP