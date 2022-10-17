An instructor trains newly mobilised Russian reservists at a shooting range in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russia opens criminal investigation after gunmen kill 11 people at army base near Ukraine border
- Two gunmen opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday. Russia’s defence ministry said the attackers were from a former Soviet republic
- A Ukrainian official said the two men were from the Central Asian republic of Tajikistan and had opened fire on the others after an argument over religion
