German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to soldiers during a training and instruction exercise. Germany is one of the country’s providing training for troops in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: EU approves training mission for Kyiv, another US$500 million for weapons
- Beginning next month, the EU will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and provide about US$500 million more for weapons
- Germany, France, the UK, Canada and the US are already training Ukrainians to use the systems they are delivering to Kyiv
