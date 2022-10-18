Flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia on Monday. Photo: Ostorozhno Novosti via AP
Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in city near Ukraine, killing at least 3
- Footage shows a fireball erupting from a residential building in the Yeysk, near Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine
- The pilots of the Sukhoi Su-34 ejected from the fighter-bomber; officials say at least 21 people were injured
