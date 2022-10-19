An undated photo is said to show the test firing of Iran’s home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile. Photo: Iranian defence ministry via AFP
An undated photo is said to show the test firing of Iran’s home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile. Photo: Iranian defence ministry via AFP
Ukraine war: Iran agrees to ship missiles, more kamikaze drones to Russia

  • Moscow had asked for surface-to-surface weapons with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles, an Iranian diplomat says
  • Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks

Reuters

Updated: 4:34am, 19 Oct, 2022

