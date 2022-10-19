Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. Photo: AP
Putin declares martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine
- Declaration could involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies
- A Russian security official said five million people, from the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed, have left for Russia
