Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Putin declares martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

  • Declaration could involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies
  • A Russian security official said five million people, from the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed, have left for Russia

Associated Press
Updated: 11:33pm, 19 Oct, 2022

