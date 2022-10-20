The International Atomic Energy Agency has dropped Russia from its summit. Photo: Reuters
Russia removed from nuclear-energy stage at Washington summit
- IAEA confirmed executives from Rosatom and Russia’s industry regulator were dropped from the agenda of next week’s meetings in the US capital
- Moscow has come under increased pressure for endangering nuclear security following the seizure of Europe’s biggest atomic-power plant in Ukraine
