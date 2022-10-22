Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP
Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches ‘massive’ strike
- Russia intensifies attacks on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country
- Thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and bursts of gunfire
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP