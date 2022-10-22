Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches ‘massive’ strike

  • Russia intensifies attacks on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country
  • Thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and bursts of gunfire

A. Emin ÖnenAssociated Press
A. Emin Önen and Associated Press

Updated: 7:32pm, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without power as major infrastructure is bombed by the Russians. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE