Ukrainian rescuers respond to a fire at an infrastructure object hit by shelling at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Telegram / V Zelensky Official
Ukraine warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ from Moscow’s attacks on energy facilities
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had fired another 36 missiles at Ukraine. ‘The aggressor continues to terrorise our country,’ he said
- The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed a large number of missile attacks on several parts of Ukraine, sparking air raid alarms nationwide on Saturday
Ukrainian rescuers respond to a fire at an infrastructure object hit by shelling at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Telegram / V Zelensky Official