In this photo posted by the mayor of Mykolayiv on his Telegram channel, a residential building is seen damaged following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Operational Command South via AP
Russia strikes homes in south Ukraine, warns of escalation
- Russia fires missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolayiv, destroying a block of flats, but no fatalities reported
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in calls with French and Turkish counterparts, warns Ukraine may use a ‘dirty bomb’
