In this photo posted by the mayor of Mykolayiv on his Telegram channel, a residential building is seen damaged following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Operational Command South via AP
Ukraine war
Russia strikes homes in south Ukraine, warns of escalation

  • Russia fires missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolayiv, destroying a block of flats, but no fatalities reported
  • Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in calls with French and Turkish counterparts, warns Ukraine may use a ‘dirty bomb’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:16pm, 23 Oct, 2022

