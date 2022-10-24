Firefighters work at the crash site of a military jet in a residential area in Irkutsk, in Siberia, southeastern Russia on Sunday. Photo: Handout / Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / AFP
Two pilots dead after Russian jet crashes into house in Siberia

  • The pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed on Sunday into a two-storey house in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia
  • The incident comes days after a military jet crashed into a block of flats in the Russian town of Yeysk near Ukraine, killing more than a dozen people

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:37am, 24 Oct, 2022

