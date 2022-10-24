Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal gives a speech during the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Kyiv sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing US$750 billion, PM says

  • Comments from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal came while speaking at a German-Ukrainian business forum
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by 30 per cent this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said

Reuters
Updated: 11:06pm, 24 Oct, 2022

