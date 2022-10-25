A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft in Bashkortostan, Russia. Photo: Reuters/File
A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft in Bashkortostan, Russia. Photo: Reuters/File
Russia’s oil revenue hit lowest point since Putin launched Ukraine war, but sales to China increase

  • Kremlin’s war chest saw inflows from its crude-export duty drop by US$12 million to US$121 million in the week leading up to October 21, per Bloomberg
  • Meanwhile, separate data showed Chinese imports of Russian oil surged 22 per cent year-on-year in September

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Oct, 2022

