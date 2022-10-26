A radioactivity symbol is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Villepinte, France in June 2018. Moscow is accusing Kyiv of plans to set off a dirty bomb. Photo: Reuters
Russia raises Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ accusation at UN
- At the closed-door meeting of the Security Council, however, Moscow did not provide new evidence for claims of a plot to use the radioactive device
- Kyiv has asked for inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog in apparent response to the allegations
A radioactivity symbol is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Villepinte, France in June 2018. Moscow is accusing Kyiv of plans to set off a dirty bomb. Photo: Reuters