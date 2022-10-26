Ukrainian soldiers drive a captured Russian tank in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on October 15. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin scrambles to boost Russian arms production for Ukraine war
- Faced with delays and mounting losses, the leader urged his government to cut red tape and crank out weapons and supplies
- Local media reports say newly mobilised troops are not being given basic equipment such as medical kits and flak jackets
Ukrainian soldiers drive a captured Russian tank in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on October 15. Photo: Reuters