Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, damaged by a Russian missile strike. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine could soon need US$4 billion a month just for power and water after Russia bombed energy infrastructure, IMF says

  • The IMF envisaged Ukraine’s external financing at about US$3-4 billion a month next year but sees that rising to US$5 billion in a worst-case scenario
  • Russia stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure this month causing nationwide blackouts and forcing the country to ration energy use

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:53pm, 26 Oct, 2022

