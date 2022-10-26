Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, damaged by a Russian missile strike. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine could soon need US$4 billion a month just for power and water after Russia bombed energy infrastructure, IMF says
- The IMF envisaged Ukraine’s external financing at about US$3-4 billion a month next year but sees that rising to US$5 billion in a worst-case scenario
- Russia stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure this month causing nationwide blackouts and forcing the country to ration energy use
