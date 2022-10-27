The reports claimed that investigators suspected Sobchak of being involved in the extortion scheme along with her media director and alleged that a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Tass also cited information from the probe indicating that Sergei Chemezov, a long-time Putin associate who heads the state Rostec corporation, a conglomerate controlling Russian aviation industries and other hi-tech assets, was the victim of alleged extortion.

The claims could not be independently confirmed. Sobchak has not commented on the allegations and her whereabouts were unknown.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Ksenia Sobchak at the Kremlin in March 2018 during his meeting with opposition candidates who ran against him in presidential election. Photo: AP

Sobchak has extensive contacts among Russia’s rich and powerful, and the search of her home topped domestic news.

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, argued that the raid has sent a signal to members of the Russian elite that all bets are off.

“If they can arrest the daughter of Putin’s patron … it means there are no untouchables,” Markov wrote in a commentary. “For some members of the elites, an arrest warrant for Sobchak is a blazing sign in the skies.”

Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, a liberal mayor of St Petersburg for whom Putin served as a deputy in the 1990s.

Sobchak has 9.4 million followers on Instagram, and her glamour, sharp wit and defiant ways have made her both loved and loathed.

She first gained fame as a fashionable socialite and reality television star and was once dubbed the “Russian Paris Hilton”, but later sought to shed her spoiled and arrogant image.

Sobchak got involved in politics when she joined the massive protests in Moscow against Putin in 2011-12, and later reinvented herself as a serious television journalist and opposition activist.