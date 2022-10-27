Russia’s State Duma building in Moscow. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament unanimously passed amendments toughening a notorious 2013 “gay propaganda” law in a first reading. Photo: AFP
Russia paves way for toughening of ‘LGBT propaganda’ law
- Rights campaigners, who condemn a 2013 law, say that in effect any act or public mention of same-sex couples is being criminalised
- The new provisions set out to ban so-called ‘gay propaganda’ on the internet, in the media and advertisements, literature and cinema
