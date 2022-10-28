Elon Musk says SpaceX will continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine. Photo: SpaceX
Russia threatens to shoot down Western satellites used to aid Ukraine
- A senior official said the commercial satellites could be a ‘legitimate target’, saying civilian space infrastructure was being involved in armed conflicts
- He did not mention specific companies, though Elon Musk said earlier this month that SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine
