UN disarmament officials have long said they are not aware of any biological weapons programmes in Ukraine. Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24 and President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets on Thursday about the eight-month-long war.

“Do you really think that we’re that naive?” Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council as he argued for a commission to investigate the biological weapons claims.

“Do you really think that we think that the Pentagon is going to inform the high representative of the Office of Disarmament Affairs within the UN about their secret biological programmes in Ukraine?” he said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP

It was not immediately clear when Russia would put the draft resolution to a vote. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass. Western diplomats said Russia’s move would likely fail.

Thomas-Greenfield said there are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by Washington.

She noted that Ukraine – like many countries – has a public health laboratory infrastructure to protect itself from infectious diseases.

