Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Russia says movement of Kherson civilians complete as Ukraine faces more blackouts

  • ‘The work to organise residents leaving to the left bank of the Dnipro [river] to safe regions of Russia is completed,’ Moscow-appointed head of Crimea said
  • Further rolling blackouts were announced, and Kyiv’s governor warned residents to expect ‘tougher and longer’ power outages compared to earlier in the war

Agencies

Updated: 11:22pm, 28 Oct, 2022

A child evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson on a bus to Crimea. Photo: Reuters
