Russian recruits escorted by their wives walk to a train station in Prudboi, in Russia’s Volgograd region, in September. Photo: AP
Russia ends Ukraine call-up, but Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow will need more troops
- Hundreds of thousands of reservists were drafted, and a quarter of them have already been sent to the battlefield after a call-up that saw many flee the country
- Ukraine’s president says Moscow’s forces are ‘so brutally used by their command’ that a new wave of soldiers may soon be needed
Russian recruits escorted by their wives walk to a train station in Prudboi, in Russia’s Volgograd region, in September. Photo: AP