Russian recruits escorted by their wives walk to a train station in Prudboi, in Russia’s Volgograd region, in September. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Russia ends Ukraine call-up, but Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow will need more troops

  • Hundreds of thousands of reservists were drafted, and a quarter of them have already been sent to the battlefield after a call-up that saw many flee the country
  • Ukraine’s president says Moscow’s forces are ‘so brutally used by their command’ that a new wave of soldiers may soon be needed

Reuters
Updated: 5:46am, 29 Oct, 2022

