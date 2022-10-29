Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Russia clearing hospitals, ‘dismantling entire healthcare system’, Zelensky says

  • Sick and wounded are being removed from Kherson hospitals as well as ‘all equipment and medicines’, Ukraine’s Armed Forces says
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘dismantling the entire healthcare system’ in Kherson and other occupied areas

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:29pm, 29 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE