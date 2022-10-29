Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine: Russia clearing hospitals, ‘dismantling entire healthcare system’, Zelensky says
- Sick and wounded are being removed from Kherson hospitals as well as ‘all equipment and medicines’, Ukraine’s Armed Forces says
- President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘dismantling the entire healthcare system’ in Kherson and other occupied areas
Russian troops are removing the sick and wounded from Kherson’s hospitals according to Ukraine a armed forces statement. Photo: EPA-EFE