‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic test missile launches at Plesetsk Cosmodrome to Kura Test Range in Plesetsk, Russia on Wednesday. Russia said on Saturday it would take into account the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at Nato bases in Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Defence Ministry Press Service
Russia says US is lowering ‘nuclear threshold’ with newer bombs at Nato bases in Europe
- ‘We cannot ignore the plans to modernise nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe,’ said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko
- The Pentagon said it was not going to discuss the details of the US nuclear arsenal and that the US had long planned the modernisation of its weapons
