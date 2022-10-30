A crew member prepares a grain analysis as part of a UN inspection of a ship coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul, Türkiye on October 11. Photo: AFP
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
- Russia cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russian ships moored off the coast of Crimea on Saturday as the reason for the move
- Ukraine has denied the attack. Russia’s declaration came a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal
