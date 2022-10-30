Russia said on Sunday it recovered debris from drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol, exploiting the “safe zone” of a grain corridor, and could have been launched from a civilian ship. Russia said it was halting its participation a UN-brokered grain deal after accusing Kyiv of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a “false pretext”. “The marine drones were moving in the safe zone of the ‘grain corridor’,” Russia’s defence ministry said, adding it had “lifted” some of the drones’ debris from the sea. One of the drones may have been launched “from aboard one of the civilian ships chartered by Kyiv or its Western masters for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine”. Russia also said some of the drones used in what it called a “terrorist attack” had Canadian-made parts. The army said its specialists had “conducted an examination of Canadian-made navigation modules.” Russia has accused Kyiv of planning the Sevastopol attack with the help of British military specialists. It said one of the drones’ data from a “navigation receiver” showed that it was launched “from the coast near the city of Odesa”. In a separate statement, the army said a Black Sea Fleet sailor who acted as a “radio telegraphist” and a watchman was the first to spot an “unknown” marine drone moving towards the Sevastopol bay before dawn on Saturday. Ukraine war: insurance fees for ships ‘limiting’ grain exports amid food crisis It said he “immediately reported” to his seniors, which “allowed the ship to destroy the drone”. It said the sailor, named Artyom Zhiltsov of the “Ladny” ship, was handed a state award. Kyiv and the West condemned Moscow’s decision to exit the grain deal. The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Türkiye and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the grain deal and has delayed his travel to Algiers for the Arab League Summit by a day to focus on the issue, a UN spokesperson said on Sunday. “The secretary general continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertiliser from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser,” he said. Kyiv’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Sunday that Russia’s suspension of the grain deal had made it “impossible” for full tankers to leave port. “(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tons of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today. These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the ‘grain corridor’ by Russia the export is impossible,” he tweeted.