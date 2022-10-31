The Nord Vind ship from Ukraine loaded with grain is anchored for inspection in Istanbul, Türkiye on October 11. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
UN: grain freighters to continue to move through Black Sea despite Russia’s cancellation
- The joint coordination centre in Istanbul said the delegations of the United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine have agreed on a corresponding plan
- On Saturday, Russia cancelled the agreement on the transport of Ukrainian grain from the ports in the Black Sea ‘indefinitely’
