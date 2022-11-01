People board a ferry during the evacuation of the city of Kherson in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia announces wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine

  • Civilians told to leave Ukrainian area on eastern bank of Dnipro River; Moscow had previously ordered people to leave a west bank area
  • Russia says it is taking civilians to safety as Ukraine may use unconventional weapons; Kyiv says such accusations are absurd

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:23pm, 1 Nov, 2022

