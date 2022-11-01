People board a ferry during the evacuation of the city of Kherson in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russia announces wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
- Civilians told to leave Ukrainian area on eastern bank of Dnipro River; Moscow had previously ordered people to leave a west bank area
- Russia says it is taking civilians to safety as Ukraine may use unconventional weapons; Kyiv says such accusations are absurd
People board a ferry during the evacuation of the city of Kherson in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters