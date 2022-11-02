A cargo ship loaded with grain is inspected in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine grain exports to stop as Vladimir Putin demands ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv

  • Russia says the safe shipping corridor was misused for an attack on its ships, in what Ukraine calls a ‘false pretext’ to withdraw from the deal
  • The Türkiye and UN-brokered agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow is crucial to easing a global food crisis caused by the war

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:04am, 2 Nov, 2022

