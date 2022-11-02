Cargo ship Rubymar, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine grain shipments resume as Russia rejoins deal after ‘sufficient’ guarantees from Kyiv
- Russia’s defence ministry confirmed it was resuming participation after stopping exports after Putin demanded ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv
- The Türkiye and UN-brokered agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow is crucial to easing a global food crisis caused by the war
