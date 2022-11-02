Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regrets despite being weakened by the war with Ukraine, according to an expert in the West. Photo: Reuters
Putin weakened by war but don’t expect him to fall ‘any time soon’ – Western official says
- ‘We are seeing the Russian military humbled on the battlefield … they didn’t have a Plan B … they thought this was going to be really easy’, official says
- Putin has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia’s ‘special operation’ against Ukraine and sees the war as standing up to arrogant Western hegemony
