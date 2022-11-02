Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regrets despite being weakened by the war with Ukraine, according to an expert in the West. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regrets despite being weakened by the war with Ukraine, according to an expert in the West. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin weakened by war but don’t expect him to fall ‘any time soon’ – Western official says

  • ‘We are seeing the Russian military humbled on the battlefield … they didn’t have a Plan B … they thought this was going to be really easy’, official says
  • Putin has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia’s ‘special operation’ against Ukraine and sees the war as standing up to arrogant Western hegemony

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:59pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regrets despite being weakened by the war with Ukraine, according to an expert in the West. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regrets despite being weakened by the war with Ukraine, according to an expert in the West. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE