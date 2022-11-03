Russia tests its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during exercises held by the country’s strategic nuclear forces at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in October. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Russian defence chiefs discussed using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US report says

  • Putin did not take part in the discussions, and there was no indication the Russian military had decided to deploy them
  • The Russian leader’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Western media is ‘deliberately pumping up the topic’ of the use of nuclear arms

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:58am, 3 Nov, 2022

