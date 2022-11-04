Ukrainian national guard soldiers fire at Russian positions with a mortar near Kharkiv in October. Photo: AP
Russian official signals Kherson retreat, but Ukraine fears a trap
- A pull-out from the west bank of the Dnipro River would mean Moscow abandoning the only major city its forces have captured intact
- Kyiv, however, remains cautious of Russian disinformation, warning that its forces could be lured into ‘safe’ areas only to be engaged in street battles
