Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian doesn’t understand the ‘fuss being made by some Western countries’ about Iran supplying Russia with drones.
Ukraine war
Ukraine: Iran sent drones to Russia ‘months’ before war, minister says

  • A ‘small number’ of drones had been supplied a few months before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Iranian foreign minister admitted
  • Last month the EU agreed new sanctions on Iran over its drone deliveries to Russia, and Britain imposed sanctions on military figures and a defence manufacturer

Reuters
Updated: 1:04am, 6 Nov, 2022

