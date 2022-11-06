Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian doesn’t understand the ‘fuss being made by some Western countries’ about Iran supplying Russia with drones.
Ukraine: Iran sent drones to Russia ‘months’ before war, minister says
- A ‘small number’ of drones had been supplied a few months before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Iranian foreign minister admitted
- Last month the EU agreed new sanctions on Iran over its drone deliveries to Russia, and Britain imposed sanctions on military figures and a defence manufacturer
