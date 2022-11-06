Ukraine’s IT army is believed to consist not only of Ukrainian IT experts but also enjoys “support from the global IT community”. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine’s ‘IT army’ has conducted 8,000 cyberattacks against Russia: minister

  • IT army, estimated to number around 215,000, is an anonymous group predominantly made up of volunteers, says Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation
  • Group operates through Telegram, targeting Russian state-sponsored media outlets ‘spreading disinformation in brainwashing their own population’

Kyodo
Updated: 9:45pm, 6 Nov, 2022

