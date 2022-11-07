Ferries with civilian evacuees depart from Kherson River Port in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says Russia destroying civilian ships on river in stand-off, Kherson without power or water
- Ukraine says fuel from the destroyed vessels leaked into the river’s delta, and accused Moscow’s forces of taking engines and other equipment
- Damaging civilian vessels would prevent Ukrainian forces from using them if they decide to cross the river in the event of a Russian withdrawal
