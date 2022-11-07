The tomb of late Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar, at Omarzo in Suri district of Zabul province. Photo: AFP /Taliban Government
Taliban reveal secret burial place of founder Mullah Omar
- Burial place of Mullah Omar, the leader of the Afghan Taliban who died in 2013, was kept secret for nine years
- Pictures released by officials showed Taliban leaders gathered around a simple white brick tomb, enclosed in a green metal cage
