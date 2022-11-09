Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the 2020 Victory Day military parade. File photo: AP
Russia and US to hold first talks under nuclear treaty since Ukraine war
- Russia and US expect to meet in coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites
- It would be a small step toward reviving arms-control talks suspended since the war in Ukraine broke out
