A Russian conscript bids farewell to his relatives at a railway station in Sevastopol, Crimea on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wives of Russian soldiers head to Ukraine border demanding to take their husbands home, report says
- A group of family members travelled to a military base seeking the return of the men, whom they say were injured in the fighting, according to Russian media
- The report comes after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called on his troops to withdraw from Kherson, in a major setback for Russia
