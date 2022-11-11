Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside St Petersburg in September 2010. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via TNS
Who is ‘Putin’s chef’, and what is the Russian hot dog vendor turned mercenary boss cooking up?

  • Once a low profile figure, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recent admission that he meddles in US elections has propelled the Kremlin caterer into the spotlight
  • Analysts, however, warn against overestimating his influence in Moscow, with one expert calling him ‘staff rather than family’

Associated Press
Updated: 3:49am, 11 Nov, 2022

