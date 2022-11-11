Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside St Petersburg in September 2010. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via TNS
Explainer |
Who is ‘Putin’s chef’, and what is the Russian hot dog vendor turned mercenary boss cooking up?
- Once a low profile figure, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recent admission that he meddles in US elections has propelled the Kremlin caterer into the spotlight
- Analysts, however, warn against overestimating his influence in Moscow, with one expert calling him ‘staff rather than family’
Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside St Petersburg in September 2010. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via TNS